KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 29th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, we will begin to clear out here in Lubbock. Winds will increase late as a cold front begins to approach the area. Gusts over 20 MPH will be possible. We will wake up to morning low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday.

SATURDAY: As a low pressure system tracks through Colorado, into the Great Plains, we will see wind gusts pick up across western Texas! Wind gusts will exceed 50 MPH at time throughout the day on Saturday behind a cold front. Temperatures will peak in the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, winds will begin to taper off late. It is going to be a cold one, with lows falling into the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will be a little cool on Sunday, only topping out in the middle 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky on Sunday, with winds out of the north around 5-10 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: We will begin to warm up for your work week next week! Highs will warm into the lower and middle 60s as clouds begin to increase. We will remain dry, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will be above average, only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move into the area later in the day on Thursday. As of now, most models remain dry, but a few do show some isolated showers across the region. High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, out cold front will pass through, allowing temperatures to cool off into the lower to middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be cooler with high temperatures peaking in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall back close to freezing.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx