KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 30th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Winds will slowly begin to subside overnight. We will still see gusts over 25 MPH at times out of the northwest. This will bring in some much cooler air, allowing for temperatures on Sunday to start out in the middle to upper 20s under a clear sky.

SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be an average day across the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the middle and upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the north. We will remain clear overnight with a light wind. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: As we start off the work week next week, temperatures will warm above average! Winds will be a bit breezy on Monday, gusting over 25 MPH at times out of the southwest. This will help to bring in some warmer air! We will top out in the lower 60s on Monday. By Tuesday, highs will rise into the middle and upper 60s. Overnight lows both nights will remain mild thanks to more cloud coverage across the region. Lows will only fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Clouds will increase on Wednesday as more mid-level moisture increases in the atmosphere. We could even see a few showers across the area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures on both days will peak in the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will decrease on Thursday. Winds will be breezy on Thursday after a weak cold front passes through. Wind gusts will exceed 35 MPH at times out of the west-northwest. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s Wednesday night. Thursday night will be colder, with lows in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: We will be a little cooler on Friday, with highs right around average in the middle and upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will drop down close to freezing.

SATURDAY: Cloud coverage will once again increase on Saturday. Temperatures will warm back into the middle 60s for highs, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s

Have a super Sunday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx