KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 8th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain above freezing for most of us tonight. if you’re headed out to any area high school football games, you will want to take your jacket! Temperatures will be in the middle 40s around 7 PM tonight. By the end of the 4th quarter, temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with maybe even a few upper 30s to the north of Lubbock! Any clouds that are left will exit the region overnight, giving us a mostly clear start to the morning on Saturday. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the middle 30s, with a few lower 30s further north.

SATURDAY: This weekend is going to be nice and warm across the area! On Saturday, high temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light out of the west, making for a beautiful day across the region. Overnight on Saturday, lows will only fall into the middle 40s. We will actually be slightly above average in terms of temperatures for a change!

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another warm day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Clouds will begin to increase across the region ahead of a strong arctic front. Winds will increase out of the southwest, gusting over 15 MPH at times. Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, a strong arctic cold front will move into the South Plains. This means that our high temperature for Monday will occur at midnight. As the cold front pushes in, winds will shift to the north, gusting close to 50 MPH in some areas at times. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the 30s after the front passes. Morning low temperatures will fall into the middle 30s in Lubbock, with even colder temperatures to the north of town.

VETERAN’S DAY: Behind out cold front, we may be able to squeeze out just enough moisture for use to see a wintry mix of precipitation on Monday. This could make for some travel issues, especially Monday evening into the overnight hours. As of now, it appears dry air will dominate this system, leaving us with very limited moisture near the surface. This means that we will only see light snow flurries or freezing drizzle. No major accumulations are anticipated at this time. Overnight, temperatures will begin to plummet as strong northerly winds continue. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 10s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning is going to be COLD! Expect to start your day off in the middle teens to lower 20s! By the afternoon, we will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Winds will shift back to the southeast, remaining light. Overnight, we will fall back below freezing once again, as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures in the 60s will return for our Wednesday! We will see more sun and winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. This will help to bring in that warmer air ahead of another weak cold front. Overnight, temperatures will fall close to freezing.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a tad bit cooler thanks to a weak cold front! High temperatures will peak in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the northeast, gusting close to 20 MPH at times. Overnight, we will fall back close to freezing.

FRIDAY: Friday will be pleasant as high temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will have abundant sunshine across the area. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob

