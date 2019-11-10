KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: November 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain above freezing! We will drop down into the middle 40s across the areas as clouds increase in coverage. A southwesterly winds around 5-10 MPH will help to keep our temperatures a little warmer.

SUNDAY: Cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, helping to bring in some much warmer air. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. A strong arctic cold front will arrive late Sunday night. Overnight, winds will gust close to 40 MPH as the cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will rapidly fall behind the front, getting into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

VETERAN’S DAY: Monday will be another wintry day across the South Plains. Wind chill values will be in the upper 10s and lower 20s throughout the day. We will keep the clouds around, and we may even see some wintry precipitation across the area! The main concern will be light freezing drizzle, like we’ve seen within the past few weeks here in Lubbock.

No major ice accumulation is expected, but we could have a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses! Be sure to take it slow on the roadways. Overnight, winds will slowly begin to subside as temperatures tumble into the upper 10s and lower 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits for some of us on Tuesday morning!

TUESDAY: It will be another cold day on Tuesday, but we will begin to see more sunshine move back into the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the middle to lower 40s. Overnight Tuesday, lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s as winds shift back to the southwest.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:Another weak cold front will move through later in the evening on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs on both days will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the southwest on Wednesday to the northeast on Thursday. Overnight lows will remain above freezing, falling into the middle 30s. Some patchy frost could still be possible.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Clouds will slowly begin to increase across western Texas as we head into the weekend next week! High temperatures will be right around average, topping out in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will be above average, bottoming out in the middle 40s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

