KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 10th, 2019

Drought conditions are nearly non-existent across the South Plains os of Thursday! The coldest air of the season will arrive Thursday night, lasting through Saturday morning. We haven’t seen temperatures this cold since April of this year. Above-average temperatures will return by the second half of the weekend, with highs rebounding into the 80s.

TONIGHT: Winds will gust close to 40 MPH at times out of the northeast. Low temperatures will be down near freezing, especially for locations to the north and west of Lubbock. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the area. Overall, lows will fall into the lower 30s, and even upper 20s for a few locations! Remember to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to frost, wrap any exposed pipes and check on your neighbors who may not have heat in their homes!

FRIDAY: Friday will feel more like December instead of October! Winds will continue out of the northeast around 12 to 18 MPH. This will keep cooler air over the South Plains, keeping our high temperatures in the lower 50s across northern areas, and the upper 50s across southern areas! Overnight, winds will begin to subside. This will allow us to cool off under a clear sky, with overnight lows dropping back down near freezing.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: This weekend, we will begin to warm back up across the area. Winds will shift to the west-southwest Saturday and Sunday. This will bring in warmer air, allowing high temperatures to return to above average. We will top out in the middle 60s on Saturday with overnight lows in the middle 40s. On Sunday, highs will return to the lower 80s, with winds out of the west-southwest around 10 MPH. Overnight Sunday, clouds will increase as lows drop into the middle 50s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: High temperatures will remain above average on Monday, topping out in the middle 80s. Winds will increase out of the west-southwest ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will increase in coverage across the region, but no rainfall is expected at this time. Monday night will remain mild, with lows in the middle 50s. On Tuesday, our next cold front will arrive later in the day. High temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s, with winds shifting to the north around 8 to 12 MPH. Tuesday night, low temperatures will return to normal, bottoming out in the middle and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday will be seasonably cool, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, low temperatures will moderate some, only dropping into the middle 50s. On Wednesday, lower 80s will return as daytime highs, as winds shift back to the southwest. Sunshine will become more widespread on Thursday.

