KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 11th, 2019

Wonderful beginning to the start of the season! Thursday night we experienced an extreme temperature shift from the cold front, resulting in a cool-crisp day for the South Plains. The weekend will bring in warmer temperatures with a slight drop in the beginning of the week, leading to temperatures warming back up late week.

TONIGHT: TERRY, LYNN, LUBBOCK, and CROSBY Counties are under a freeze warning from 2-9 AM Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower 30s across Lubbock and surrounding areas! Winds will be coming from the southwest, keeping areas such as Snyder and Post in the mid 30s overnight.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Saturday will bring in a beautiful and slightly warmer day to the South Plains! It will be mostly sunny with a high reaching the lower 60s and the lows in the mid 40s. Sunday we will experience some higher temps as highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s! Winds will be shifting west around 8-12 MPH bringing in a possible chance of showers in the south of Lubbock on Monday.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s with low’s bottoming out in the mid 50s. Winds will be shifting southwest 12-18 MPH with the day becoming mostly cloudy. There is a possible chance of showers to the south of Lubbock, coming from the southwest monsoonal development. On Tuesday expect the beginning of another minor front, allowing the highs to stay in the upper 70s and lows returning to normal, dropping to the lower 40s with winds shifting north 12-18 MPH.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday we will have below average temps topping out in the lower 70s and having a low in the mid 50s. Winds will be south-southeast around 5-10 MPH but for the day it will be beautiful and sunny! Thursday will be a bit more breezy with winds southwest 12-18 MPH with a mostly sunny sky. The high will jump back to the lower 80s and lows are looking to be in the upper 50s. The remainder of the week will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies!

