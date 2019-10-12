KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 12th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Saturday morning was the lowest the temperature has fallen since April 1st of this year! We dropped down to a low of 31 degrees last night, setting a new low temperature record!

This is the second day in a row that we have set a new record morning low Our average first freeze is October 31st, so we were nearly 3 weeks ahead of schedule!

PICTURE CREDIT: Lubbock National Weather Service

Temperatures will gradually warm back up for the next few days as winds shift back to the southwest. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday nigh, dropping highs below average for Wednesday. By Thursday, we are back above average across the South Plains with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Another cold front will arrive late next weekend, dropping us back below average. .

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be close to average tonight, bottoming out in the middle 40s. No frost or freezes are expected across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH under a clear sky.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Above-average temperatures return to west Texas on Sunday! High temperatures will range through the lower to middle 80s on Sunday. This time of year, our high temperatures should be in the middle 70s. Winds on Sunday will be out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH. This is what we call a down-sloping wind. Down-sloping winds allow for our temperatures to warm due to warm, dry air blowing into our region off of the leeward side of the tail end of the Rockies. Overnight lows on Sunday will drop into the middle 50s. Down-sloping winds will continue on into Monday, allowing our high temperatures to once again top out in the lower and middle 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Our next disturbance will begin to push into the South Plains on Tuesday. We could have a few showers to the south of the Lubbock metro under a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will push through later in the day on Tuesday. This will keep our high temperatures in the lower 80s and upper 70s across the region. Winds will shift to the north around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall back into the lower 40s, with a few upper 30s possible! Our high temperatures will fall back below average on Wednesday, only topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures will moderate Wednesday night, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We will start the warming trend all over again on Thursday with daytime highs in the lower 80s. Winds will gust close to 25 MPH out of the southwest. Overnight lows will remain warmer than average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On Friday, we will see highs in the lower to middle 80s with a southwesterly wind continuing. Overnight low temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and lower 70s. On Saturday will be a carbon copy of Friday until the evening and overnight hours. Another cold front will begin to push into the South Plains. This will drop lows into the upper 40s.

