KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather forecast.

As we go throughout your work week this week, high temperatures will land on either side of average. The average high for Lubbock for this time of year is 74-76 degrees, and the average low is 49-47 degrees. A series of cold fronts will move through, giving us brief periods of below normal temperatures.

TONIGHT: We will see a few clouds around the region tonight as overnight lows fall into the middle 50s. We will remain dry with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: High temperatures on Monday will be about 5-10 degrees above average for the South Plains. Winds out of the southwest will help bring in warmer air. We will see more clouds across the region as a disturbance passes to the south of Lubbock. Areas south of Lubbock could see a few showers in the evening and early overnight hours. Low temperatures will remain about 5-10 degrees above average, bottoming out in the middle and upper 50s.

HRRR FUTURE RAIN & CLOUD FORECAST

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Cold front #1 will arrive in the South Plains on Tuesday afternoon. This will keep our high temperatures in the upper 60s across northern portions of the South Plains, and southern portions of the area will top out in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURES

We will remain dry across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust over 20 MPH out of the north at times. Tuesday night, lows will fall into the lower 40s under a clear sky. On Wednesday, most of the area will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southeast around 10 MPH. Wednesday night will be warmer, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: As we head into the second half of the work-week, high temperatures will climb back above average, into the lower and middle 80s. We will top out in the lower 80s on Thursday. By Friday, we will warm into the upper 80s, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we even saw a few lower 90s across southeastern portions of the region. Winds will really pick up on Friday ahead of our next cold front that will arrive late in the day Saturday, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows on both Thursday and Friday will only lower into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Saturday is Texas Tech’s Homecoming game against Iowa State. Kickoff is at 11 AM, and temperatures will be in the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky! Wind will be gusting over 20 MPH out of the south.

By the end of the game, temperatures will be peaking in the lower and middle 80s! Overnight Saturday, clouds will increase across the region ahead of our next cold front. Low temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 50s. On Sunday, highs will be closer to average in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will be more seasonable in the middle 40s.

