KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

OVERNIGHT: Winds will continue to calm during the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a clear sky, with winds out of the south around 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will top out about 8-10 degrees above average, warming into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will begin to ramp up ahead of our next cold front. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH from the west throughout the day. A few showers will be possible across the region late Sunday evening. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest after the cold front passes through, gusting close to 25 MPH at times.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures will be pretty close to average on Monday and Tuesday, only topping out in the lower 70s! Winds will shift from the northwest on Monday around 8-12 MPH, to a calm wind out of the southeast on Tuesday. If you have the opportunity to, get outside and enjoy the nicer weather! Maybe have lunch outside on Tuesday. We will have a sunny sky across the region on both days. Overnight lows will warm from the upper 30s and lower 40s on Monday night, into the upper 40s on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will return to above average on Wednesday! High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Pre-frontal warming will be enhanced by a southwesterly wind gusting close to 30 MPH Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will increase during the evening hours, but we will keep a mostly sunny sky around for most of the day. Wednesday night, a very strong cold front will begin to push into northwestern portions of the area. Across this region, lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. The rest of the area will fall into the middle 40s.

Cold Front Moving South from Denver Wednesday Night

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Thursday will be A LOT cooler as high temperatures will struggle to top out in the middle 50s on both days. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 10-15 MPH on both days. Clouds will increase Thursday evening. Thursday night into Friday morning will be interesting. Late Thursday night, we will have enough moisture available for a few showers to develop across the area. As these showers begin to develop, temperatures will begin to fall into the middle and lower 30s. We could see a brief change over to a few snow showers before the precipitation moves out of the region. The best chance to see a few flakes will be to the north of Highway 82. NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED!!! Ground temperatures will be far too warm for any snow to accumulate, assuming some snow showers do develop. This is nothing to freak out over, and most likely will be very isolated event. The best chance to see a few flurries will be between 10 PM Thursday night and 5 AM Friday morning. This event is still about 5 days out, so we will continue to keep a very close eye on it. On Friday night, low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s.

Latest GFS Forecast

Latest EURO Forecast

SATURDAY: On Saturday, high temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. Overnight, low temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx