KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 24th, 2019

Today is going to be very wind and very cold. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive later today, keeping our feels-like temperatures in the middle and lower 30s all day! Some areas could see some accumulating snowfall this evening into the overnight hours. The heaviest amounts will remain north of Highway 70. We will slowly warm back up over the next few days, only for temperatures to plummet once again next week.

TODAY: We have already reached our high temperature for your Thursday. We got up to 56 degrees around midnight, and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day today. Winds will continue to gust around 35 MPH out of the northeast today, ushering in some much colder air. Wind chill values will be in the middle to lower 30s all day today! Be sure to dress in layers!

As we head into the afternoon hours, rain showers will become widespread across the region. As the same time these showers are developing, temperatures will begin to fall close to freezing. Rain will begin to transition over to snow for the northern half of the area on Thursday afternoon! Around 3-5 PM, rain showers will begin to change over to snow showers in Lubbock. It looks like the heaviest snowfall accumulations will remain to the north of Lubbock. As of now, we are NOT expecting any accumulating snow in Lubbock.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for PARMER, CASTRO, SWISHER and BRISCOE COUNTIES until 1 AM CDT Friday morning. In this area, snowfall accumulations could top out as high as 3 inches!

Overnight tonight, snow showers will continue until around 4 AM Friday morning. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s by Friday morning. Areas that do have snow on the ground will be even colder. We could have a few slick spots across the are, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Be sure to use extra caution on the roadways Thursday night and Friday morning. Be sure to factor in some extra time for your morning commute.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be warmer on Friday. Many locations will top out in the lower 50s under a clearing sky. Areas that do see accumulating snowfall will be cooler. Winds will still be breezy out of the north at times. Friday night will be cold once again, as temperatures lower into the lower 30s and upper 20s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will warm nicely on Saturday as our winds shift back to the southwest. We will top out in the lower to middle 70s across the region under a sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Another cold front will move into the area on Sunday! This will drop our high temperatures even further below average, only topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will shift to the northeast, helping our overnight lows temperatures fall back down into the lower 30s.

MONDAY: High temperatures will only manage to top out in the lower 50s on Monday, with a few showers possible later in the day. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the area, with winds shifting back to the southwest later in the day. This wind shift will keep our overnight lows a little warmer, but still bottoming out close to freezing.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be yet another below average day in terms of temperatures. We will top out in the lower 60s across the area, under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15 MPH. Overnight, we will fall back down close to freezing area-wide.

WEDNESDAY: Another STRONG cold front will push into the area on Wednesday. This will create a rather nasty Halloween. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with breezy winds out of the north around 30 MPH. We could see a few showers across the region, making for a miserable day. Overnight, we will really cool off as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s.

