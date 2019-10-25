KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 25th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Northern portions of the South Plains saw accumulating snow last night! Here in Lubbock, we picked up a Trace amount of snow. This was the 3rd earliest recorded snowfall on record for the city of Lubbock. Some locations will see the snow remain on the ground until the overnight hours tonight.

TODAY: High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s for areas that do not have snow on the ground. Areas with a snowpack will top out in the middle and lower 40s. Sunshine will return area-wide today, helping to melt any remaining snow. Winds will remain out of the north today. Since these winds will be blowing over the top of the snow pack, it will make it hard for temperatures to warm too far into the 50s. Wind-chill values will remain in the middle 40s today. Overnight, some snowpack may remain in areas that saw more than 1 inch of accumulation. These areas will fall into the middle 20s overnoight. The rest of the area will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky. Winds will shift to the west-northwest around 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see our high temperatures warm about 20 degrees on Saturday! We will top out in the lower to middle 70s area-wide. We will be dry on both days under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight low temperatures will remain above freezing both nights, falling into the middle 40s and upper 30s. Winds will shift from the southwest on Saturday, to the north on Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through the region. Winds will gust close to 20 MPH at times.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Highs will fall back below average by about 15-20 degrees! We will only top out in the lower to middle 50s on both days under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast on Monday, shifting to the west-southwest on Tuesday. Winds will gust close to 20 MPH at times. Overnight lows will drop below freezing both nights. Remember those cold weather safety tips!

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Another strong trough will dig into the South Plains by Wednesday. This will plummet temperatures back into the middle 40s for highs, with overnight lows in the middle 20s for Wednesday night. Some precipitation is possible on Wednesday. Models are in disagreement right now as to what type we will see. We will continue to monitor this situation, and keep you advised as details become more available. Thursday is Halloween, and it looks like we will clear up by then as high temperatures warm into the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx