KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 28th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

The coldest air of the season will arrive this week! This will bring us high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows down into the teens for many! We could see more wintry precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday. Halloween is on Thursday, and we can’t forget to “fall” back one hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end 2:00 AM Sunday!

TODAY: A cold front will push into the region today! This will allow for an increase in cloud coverage, especially during the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be dependent on your location in the South Plains today! Here in Lubbock, we will top out in the middle 50s. Northern locations will top out in the upper 40s, and areas to the south of Lubbock will make it into the lower 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible north of highway 70. Overnight tonight, we will fall down close to freezing here in Lubbock. Areas to the north will fall into the upper 20s. Patchy frost will be possible area-wide.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A reinforcing shot of cold air will penetrate the South Plains on Tuesday. This will cause our high temperatures to struggle to make it into the 40s for some locations! Areas to the south and west of Lubbock will remain warmer with highs in the 50s on both days. We will see overcast conditions with drizzle possible on and off throughout the day on Tuesday. It will be very miserable, with windchill values in the lower 30s all day. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, temperatures will hover close to freezing in Lubbock. This means that we could see freezing drizzle for a few hours early Wednesday morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Areas to the north of Lubbock will have the greatest chance to see a few slick spots. Highs on Wednesdays will once again struggle to make it out of the upper 30s. Wednesday night will by far be the coldest night of the year so far! Temperatures will plummet into the middle 10’s and lower 20s area-wide overnight. All precipitation will end before temps fall back below freezing.

HALLOWEEN: Thursday will be warmer across the region as sunshine returns to the area! Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday. Winds will make it feel like the lower 40s and upper 30s, as gusts could approach 25 MPH out of the northwest at times. Overnight, the kiddos will definitely want to bundle up for trick-or-treating! Temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s during peak trick-or-treating hours. We will remain dry Thursday night as overnight lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the southwest around 15 MPH, resulting in the warmer temperatures. We will remain dry throughout the day and into the overnight hours, as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a tad cooler as a shortwave piece of energy moves overhead. This will bring highs down into the middle 50s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, lows will be warmer, falling into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will begin our warming trend! High temperatures will warm into the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain above freezing, falling into the lower 40s.

Have a magnificent Monday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx