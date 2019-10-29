KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 29th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

The next few days will be cloudy and cold across the South Plains. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of us. We could even see a mixed bag of wintry precipitation from Tuesday through Wednesday. All of that will come to an end by Halloween as temperatures begin to gradually warm.

TODAY: Well below average conditions will continue for your Monday. Most locations will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. To the southwest of Lubbock, some areas that see more sunshine could make it into the middle 50s later this afternoon. Areas of patch drizzle will develop across the South Plains today, and with temperatures close to freezing, we could see a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Be careful out on the roadways. This will continue into the overnight hours, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: As you head out the door on Wednesday morning, it is going to be COLD. We will start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region, with areas of freezing drizzle likely. As we head into the afternoon hours, we will likely see a brief transition over to a sleet/snow, especially to the north of Lubbock. No accumulation is expected, but a few slick spots could exist on bridges and overpasses. Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight Wednesday, we will begin to clear out. This will really allow temperatures to plummet! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest night of the season for some areas. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

HALLOWEEN: High temperatures on Thursday will be much warmer across the area. Our average high temperature this time of year is around 70 degrees. On Thursday, we will top out in the lower to middle 50s across the area. Abundant sunshine will return to the area, making for a quiet Halloween. During prime trick-or-treating hours, temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the upper 30s. Definitely bring those jackets with you! Wind chill values will be in the middle 30s. Overnight, low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Highs on Friday will warm into the lower and middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Wind will be out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front, helping bring in some warmer air. Later in the day, a cold front will move through the region. This will drop our overnight lows back down into the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Thanks to an overnight cold front, Saturday will be about 10 degrees colder. Highs will top out in the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast, making it feel a little cooler. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 30s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A southwesterly wind will warm us into the upper 60s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. We will remain dry throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

MONDAY: Monday will be nice across the area! High temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

