KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 30th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather forecast.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM CDT Wednesday

It is going to be a very wintry day across the South Plains today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 1 PM CDT. Freezing drizzle will lead to some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the noon hour. Take it slow on elevated surfaces. After today, we will remain dry for the remainder of your forecast, and we will see a gradual warming trend over the next week.

TODAY: A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 PM for the city of Lubbock. Freezing drizzle will accumulate on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. This will lead to treacherous travel conditions across portions of the region this morning. By the time the afternoon rolls around, precipitation will begin to come to an end. Before it does, we could see a few flurries across the region. No snow accumulation is anticipated at this time. High temperatures today will be WELL below average. We will only top out in the middle 30s across the region, with a few lower 40s to the south of Lubbock. Winds will be out of the northwest, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. Winds will begin to subside overnight tonight, as clouds begin to exit the region. Tonight will undoubtedly be the coldest night of the year. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 10s along and to the north of US Highway 82. Southern portions of the South Plains will bottom out in the middle to lower 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits for northern portions of the area at times.

Today’s High Temperatures

HALLOWEEN: Thursday will be a lot nicer compared to Wednesday! We will see a sunny sky return to the area, with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Winds will be calm out of the west, occasionally gusting over 10 MPH. As you head out to trick-or-treat Thursday night, temperatures will begin to fall through the 40s. Be sure to bundle the kiddos up so that they stay warm. No weather related travel delays are anticipated. Overnight, we will see a clear sky with lows falling close to freezing.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast

FRIDAY: High temperatures will remain below average on Friday, but we will finally return to the 60s across the area! We will see a few clouds return to the area later in the day as another cold front approaches the region. Westerly winds will gust close to 20 MPH throughout the day on Friday. The cold front will pass through overnight, dropping low temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Another cold day on Saturday thanks to that cold front! High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. We could even see a few upper 40s across northern portions of the area. Overnight, do not forget to roll your clocks BACK 1 hour as daylight saving time comes to an end! Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 40s.

Daylight Saving Time Ends

SUNDAY: We will keep a few clouds around throughout the day on Sunday as high temperatures warm into the middle 60s. Winds will gust out of the southwest around 25 MPH at times! This will bring in some warmer air to the area. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be a few degrees above average on Monday! We will top out in the middle 70s across the area! We will see a mostly sunny sky across the South Plains, with winds out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will get down to the lower 40s and upper 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, dropping us back below average. We will manage to climb into the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will lower into the upper 30s.

7-Day Forecast

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob

