KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

OVERVIEW: Cooler temperatures will hang around for the first few days of the work-week, before the middle 80s return by midweek. By the time the weekend rolls around, another cold front will move into the South Plains. Highs will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s, with some locations seeing their first frost on Saturday morning!

MONDAY & TUESDAY: We will definitely feel like fall for the first part of our work-week! Morning lows on Monday will be in the middle 40s across the area. High temperatures will be below average on Monday, topping out in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 10 MPH. Most of the South Plains will be under a sunny sky, with just a few high level cirrus clouds possible. Monday night, low temperatures will lower into the middle and upper 40s, under a mostly clear sky. By Tuesday, high temperatures will be just a degree or two below average, topping out in the middle 70s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest under a mostly sunny sky, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Overnight Tuesday, lows will fall into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Southwesterly winds will help highs on both Wednesday and Thursday return to the middle 80s, which is about 7-10 degrees above average for this time of year! We could see a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, with gusty winds around 20 MPH. Rainfall amounts will remain under 0.25″ for everyone, and showers will be very isolated. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the middle 60s. Thursday will be another warm day, with highs in the middle 80s. Late Thursday evening, our next cold front will push into the region. This will drop temperatures into the lower 40s overnight, with winds gusting near 30 MPH out of the northeast.

FRIDAY: Winds will continue to be gusty on Friday. Winds will gust over 30 MPH at times out of the northeast, really helping to usher in some much cooler air. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the South Plains under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s! Some areas will see patchy frost, so if you do have any pets or plants sensitive to frost, be sure to bring them in on Friday night!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will warm back into the 60s and 70s as winds shift to the southwest. Rain chances will remain at 0%, with overnight lows warming from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx