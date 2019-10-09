KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: October 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Any remaining showers or storms will fad away after sunset. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 20 MPH at times. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will take quite the tumble as we head into the weekend. A cold front will arrive in the South Plains late Thursday night. This will drop our temperatures, but will not bring us much rain. It will feel more like December instead of October!

THURSDAY: High temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 80s across southern portions of the South Plains on Thursday, whereas northern portions of the area may not make it out of the 70s! A strong cold front will be moving through the area on Thursday. The main impact will be well-below average temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 30s, with a few upper 20s possible! Winds will shift to the north overnight, gusting over 40 MPH at times!

FRIDAY: High Temperatures on Friday will be nearly 20 degrees below average across the area! We will only warm into the middle and upper 50s across the area, with winds continuing out of the northeast around 10 to 15 MPH. We will have a few more clouds around on Friday, but we will remain dry. Overnight, we will drop back down close to freezing, with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Highs will be about 10 degrees warmer on Saturday, but still below average. We will top out in the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will lower into the middle 40s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Southwesterly winds will continue to bring in warmer air to the South Plains. High temperatures will warm above average, topping out in the lower and middle 80s. We will see a few clouds across the region, but we will remain dry. Overnight lows will be near average, bottoming out in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Another cold front will push into the region Tuesday night. High temperatures will fall from the lower 80s on Tuesday, into the lower 70s by Wednesday. overnight lows will be close to average, bottoming out in the middle 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx