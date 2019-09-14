KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 14th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Over the last week, we saw rainfall amounts varying from 4.00″ to only 0.00″ across the area. That is a pretty wide spread! Areas to the west had the highest totals, where areas across the east didn’t see as much rain. This upcoming week, a lot of us will remain dry. The only exception will be over extreme eastern New Mexico, where monsoonal moisture will be great enough to fire up a few afternoon storms.

The second half of your weekend looks dry and warm under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the region, topping out in the upper 80s with a few lower 90s possible. Monsoonal moisture will allow for a few showers to pop up in Lea, Roosevelt and Curry counties, but other than that, we will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 60s.

As we head into the work week next week, above average temperatures will hang around. We will still see isolated storms over the western half of the area, but most of use will remain dry. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds varying from the south between 5 MPH and 15 MPH. Overnight temperatures will lower into the middle 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday, we will see another trough move into our area. This will increase our rain chances just a bit, and lower our temperatures back down into the middle 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 60s.

