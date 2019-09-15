KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight, we will remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. We won’t have any rain to worry about, but it will be a little muggy as you head out the door Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 60s, with a calm wind out of the south.

Unfortunately, it appears our summer-like pattern will persist over the South Plains for the next week. High pressure will continue to dominate, bringing us above average temperatures. We could see some relief by mid-week, lasting into the weekend.

From Monday through Wednesday, our weather pattern will essentially be the same. high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region, with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the south at times, as sunshine increases over the area. Rain chances will remain isolated this week, as the monsoonal flow will remain a little further to our west.

As we head into the afternoon hours on Thursday, a trough will begin to approach our region from the west. This will allow for the monsoonal moisture to flow into the South Plains, increasing our rain chances. We will also see a few more clouds filter into the region, helping our temperatures cool off closer to average. Highs will fall from the lower 90s into the middle 80s. Rain chances will remain isolated. We will remain dry overnight, with calm winds out of the south, as temperatures drop down into the middle and upper 60s.

Next weekend, the trough will continue to dig into our region. This will allow for more widespread showers and storms in the region, as temperatures continue to cool into the middle and lower 80s. Winds will be gusty out of the south at times, and overnight lows will lower into the middle and lower 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

