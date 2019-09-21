KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 21st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

*Areal Flood Watch until 7 AM CDT Sunday*

We have definitely seen our fair share of heavy rain over the past few days! We will see even more heavy rainfall as we head into the overnight hours tonight, and early on Sunday. Many locations have seen over 1 inch of rain, and we could see double that overnight. Luckily, no severe weather is expected. We will drop down into the lower 60s, with showers and storms continuing overnight. Some areas will see flooding. Remember; TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Radar as of 6:07 PM Saturday Evening (September 21st, 2019)

Sunday will start off soggy, with scattered showers and storms across the area. As we head into the afternoon hours, we will begin to dry out across the area! We will be a little warmer tomorrow, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Locations off of the caprock will have a better chance of a few showers and storms on Sunday evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s, under a mostly cloudy sky.

Futurecast for Sunday at Noon

Summer officially comes to an end on Monday, as Fall begins across the country. We will start the work-week off on with a few showers and storms during the afternoon hours! Some of us could pick up some more heavy rainfall. Highs on both Monday and Tuesday will top out in the middle 80s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Forecast Rainfall Totals between now(09/21) and Wednesday(09/25)

From Wednesday through Friday, showers and storms will become very isolated across the area. We will see more sunshine across the region by then, so our high temperatures will return into the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 MPH. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

6-10 Day Temperature Trends

As we head into the weekend next week, we will begin to see another pretty strong trough dig into our area. This could bring us another decent shot at some heavy rain and some cooler temperatures.

7-Day Forecast

