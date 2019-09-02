KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 2nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Its hard to believe that it is already September! Many people consider Labor Day as the end of summer. I’m here to tell you that it is still going to feel like summer across the South Plains for at least the next week.

Our dominating pattern this summer is going to hang around this week. High pressure is currently positioned to our west. As we continue into the work-week, this ridge will position itself over west Texas. This is going to make for a very dry and warm first week of September.

From Tuesday through Thursday, daytime highs will top out in the middle 90s across the region. Winds will be light out of the southeast, around 5 to 10 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances will remain at 0% for the next 7 days. Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s.

Once Friday rolls around, we will see a disturbance impact the southern tip of Texas. This will cool us off a few degrees, and increase our cloud coverage for friday. However, no rain is expected. Highs will fall from Friday into Monday of next week, from the middle 90s down to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Past seven days, it appears this pattern is going to hold. That means we will see below average rain chances, and above average temperatures for the first half of September. I apologize to all of you fall lovers! It may be some time before we cool off.

A little further away from home, Hurricane Dorian is still bringing devastating damage to the Bahamas. Dorian made it’s third landfall on the Grand Bahama Island late Sunday night as a Category 5 Hurricane. As of 5:30 PM CDT on Monday, September 1st, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of 145 MPH. Dorian is expected to spare Florida from landfall, but the sunshine state will still see some impacts. Dorian is expected to skirt the coast of Georgia and the Carolina’s through Friday, before weakening and heading out to sea Friday night.

