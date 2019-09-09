KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 8th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

We owe our thanks to Meteorologist Ron Roberts and his rain dance for Sunday’s rain! If you missed out today, don’t be too upset. We’ll see more rainfall this week, as temperatures drop down into the middle and lower 80s.

Showers and storms will hang around from Monday through Friday. High temperatures will top out in the middle and lower 80s all week. Wednesday and Friday will be the coolest days, with a few of us remaining in the upper 70s! Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50 inches to over 3 inches by Saturday morning! This is great news for our ongoing drought conditions. We will likely see improvement over the next 5 days. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 60s through Friday, with rain chances remaining possible overnight. No severe weather is expected this week.

As we head into the weekend, we will begin to dry out, with high temperatures remaining in the middle 80s. Most of the area will be under a partly cloudy sky, with breezy winds out of the south. Overnight lows will cool off just a bit, dropping down into the lower 60s.

Stay dry, and have a great week!

-Jacob

