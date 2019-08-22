KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 22nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

We have seen several rounds of precipitation move through the South Plains over the past several days. This afternoon shower and storm activity will last on into your Friday. These storms have been thriving off of remnant outflow boundaries from storms that occurred on previous days.

Increased cloud coverage will keep our temperatures in the middle 90s on Friday, with afternoon showers and storms remaining possible. By Saturday, clouds will clear out just a tad, as temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s across the area. Winds will remain out of the south around 8 to 12 MPH.

As we head into the second half of the weekend, high temperatures will return to the triple digits. We will likely see the hottest day of the summer so far either Sunday or Monday. Sunshine will return to the region, as winds shift to the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday is going to be the hottest day out of the next 7. I am forecasting a high temperature of 106° for the city of Lubbock. Our hottest temperature recorded in Lubbock so far this summer is 105°. Late Monday night, a cold front will push in from the north. We could see a few rain showers associated with this front, but the main thing that we will notice is the temperature change.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will drop a good 10-15 degrees across the area! Highs will return to the middle 90s, which is a little closer to average. Lubbock’s average high this time of year is 91°. We will slowly warm back up next week, before another cold front moves through next weekend.

As of now, models are indicating that next weekend’s cold front could drop our temperatures below average, in addition to bringing us some much needed rainfall! This is still a long way out, so we will continue to keep you advised.

