KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 27th, 2019

It’s fall, y’all! Or… at least it feels like it! A cold front moved through last night, dropping our temperatures a good 20-30 degrees! That same cold front will likely bring us scattered to widespread showers and storms tonight! Areas to the southeast of Lubbock could see a few severe storms, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. Some areas could pick up around 1.00″ of rain before all is said and done with by Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 60s, with winds gusting upwards of 25 MPH at times out of the northeast.

Wednesday will be another below average day for the region. Depending on just how much rain we see, and how soon the clouds break apart, temperatures will range through the 80s tomorrow. We will see showers and storms during the morning, then we will see more move through late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours on Wednesday. Overnight lows on Wednesday will drop down into the middle and upper 60s.

Above-average temperatures will return to the area on Thursday, and last through Friday. We will keep a partly cloudy sky across the region, with afternoon showers and storms remaining possible. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest both days, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s.

Another cold front will move through the area on Saturday. This will bring scattered storms back to the area. These will last through Sunday. We should be dry for Texas Tech’s kickoff this Saturday, but by the end of the game, we could have a few showers across the area. You may want to bring a poncho to the game just to be safe! Highs on both days will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH.

By Monday and Tuesday, we will begin to dry out across the area. Highs will be right where they should be for this time of year, topping out in the lower 90s. We will see a mostly sunny sky, and winds out of the southeast around 10 MPH. Overnight lows will be right around average too, dropping down into the upper 60s.

