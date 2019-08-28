KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 28th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Morning rain showers gave for a nice and cool evening across the area. Some locations saw aver 3 inches of rain, and some locations saw none! As we head into the remainder of your evening hours, we will remain mostly dry as temperatures drop into the upper 60s overnight. We will keep our clouds around, with winds out of the south around 10 MPH.

Temperatures will return to the middle 90s for Thursday and Friday, with isolated chances for showers or storms during the afternoon and evening hours. You can expect a mostly sunny sky both days, with winds out of the southwest around 15 MPH. Overnight low temperatures will fall down into the lower 70s, with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday is the first game of the season for the Red Raisers! As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few storms develop. Things should remain dry at kickoff, but we could see a few areas of rain by the second half. A cold front will move through the area late Saturday night, allowing for high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday to only reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday should remain dry, with a light easterly wind and mostly sunny sky.

We will dry out across the South Plains for next week, as high temperatures hold steady in the lower 90s. That is right where we should be for this time of year. Labor day will be a nice day to lay out by the pool, and enjoy the extra day off. A mostly sunny sky will return to the area, with calm winds out of the south.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV