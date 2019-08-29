KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 29th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

A few evening storms will remain possible through the evening hours for your Thursday. All activity should end by midnight tonight, wil breezy winds out of the southeast, gusting over 25 MPH at times. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Friday will be a hot day across the area. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting upwards of 25 MPH at times. During the late afternoon and evening hours, a cold front will begin to move into the region. This could cause a few storms to pop up across northern sections of the South Plains. Any showers or storms that do develop will fade away by midnight. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This first home football game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders is on Saturday! Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to Friday’s cold front. High temperatures will top out under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 5 MPH. I am anticipating kickoff to be dry at 3 PM. As we head later into the game, we will see a few showers and storms begin to develop across the South Plains. Keep this in mind as you head out to the game! You may want to bring a rain jacket just in case. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will top out in the lower 90s on Sunday, with a mostly sunny sky. We could have a few evening storms across northwestern portions of the area. This pattern will continue on into your Labor Day on Monday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.

A little further away from home, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the eastern coast of Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane on Monday. If you know of anyone headed that way for the holiday weekend, make sure they know what is expected along the coast!

Back home, highs will remain slightly above average, topping out in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s. Sunshine will return to the area, so be sure to continue to practice your sun safety tips.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV