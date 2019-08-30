KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: August 30th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

A Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) that moved through Oklahoma late last night has actually produced a few storms along a remnant outflow boundary this afternoon. These showers an storms will dissipate before midnight tonight. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll keep a couple of clouds around with winds out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow is the first game of the Texas Tech football season! It looks like the weather could be a bit of an issue. Kickoff for tomorrow’s game against Montana State will be dry, with temperatures in the lower 90s. By around 5 PM, we will begin to see showers and storms develop across the area. Be sure to bring your rain jacket or poncho to Jones Stadium just in case.

High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s on Saturday, with a partly cloudy sky and winds out of the south around 5 to 10 MPH. Afternoon showers and storms coming to an end before midnight. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Isolated afternoon storms wil be possible once again on Sunday, with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be calm on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Your work-week next week looks completely dry! We’ll have a few clouds around for your Labor Day, but we will remain dry! We will warm into the lower 90s. If you head out to the pool, be sure to practice your sun safety! By Tuesday, sunshine returns to the area, with high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70s.

On Wednesday, a disturbance will impact portions of central Texas. This will increase cloud coverage for our region, but we will remain dry. Highs will be near average, in the lower 90s. Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures remaining steady in the lower 90s.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV