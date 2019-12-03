KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: December 2nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Monday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: As we head into the evening hours, winds will persist out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. This will keep our temperatures a little warmer tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lows will fall into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. You can expect a few more clouds across the region on Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the north, peaking around 15 MPH. Cloud coverage will continue to increase across the area overnight, which will allow for our low temperatures to stay in the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Southwesterly flow will allow us to see a mostly cloudy sky across the South Plains and the Permian Basin. Winds will gust over 20 MPH at times throughout the day on Wednesday. We can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or two during the day. High temperatures will be a little cooler, only topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, we will keep the clouds around across the area, with low temperatures making it down into the lower to middle 40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: We will see clouds fade from the area on Thursday, leaving us with a mostly sunny sky for most of the day. Highs will rebound into the middle 60s with breezy winds gusting over 40 MPH at times out of the west-northwest. Overnight, winds will begin to subside under a mostly clear sky. This will allow temps to fall down into the middle 30s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will fall back near average on Friday, only topping out in the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the northeast. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Winds will return to the southwest on Saturday around 12-18 MPH. This will help our high temperatures return to the lower 60s, under a mostly cloudy sky. Mid-level moisture will increase across the area, allowing more clouds to develop throughout the day. As we head into the overnight hours, cloud coverage will hold strong, keeping our lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Sunday ahead of out next cold front, which is expected to arrive late Sunday into Monday. Winds will increase out of the west-northwest, gusting over 30 MPH at times. Winds will persist once the cold front passes, but the direction of the wind will shift to the northeast. A few showers may be possible, but models are still in a disagreement on how much we could see. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 40s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Temperatures will begin to take a dive on Monday into the middle 50s. Winds will shift to the northeast around 5-10 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, temperatures will be much cooler, falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

