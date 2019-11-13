KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, a cold front will continue to push through the area. A few clouds will pass through the region, but we will not see any rain across the South Plains. Winds will gust close to 20 MPH out of the north behind the front, bringing our wind chill values into the middle and upper 20s at times. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for your Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will fall about 10 degrees on Thursday behind the cold front. We will have a clear sky with abundant sunshine across the South Plains. Winds will make it feel a little cooler at times, gusting up to 20 MPH out of the northeast at times. Highs on Thursday will only warm into the lower to middle 50s. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will fall back close to freezing across the region.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We will begin a brief warming trend for the first half our our weekend. High temperatures will warm into the lower 60s on Friday, and the upper 60s on Saturday! Overnight lows both nights will remain near average, falling into the upper 30s. Clouds will increase over the two days ahead of our next cold front, which will arrive on Sunday. Winds on both days will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Another cold front will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring us a few isolated showers across the region. High temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 50s as a result of this front. Winds will gust close to 40 MPH out of the north behind the front. We will have a few clouds around the area, with more sunshine becoming available during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the middle to lower 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible.

MONDAY: Our second warming trend will be in full swing by Monday as high temperatures warm 15 to 20 degrees across the South Plains! More sunshine will filter into the area as winds shift to the northwest around 5-10 MPH. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will top out in the lower to middle 70s across the region. Clouds will begin to increase across the region on both days. By Wednesday, our rain chances will begin to go up across the area. Overnight lows on both nights will remain well above average, only falling into the middle and upper 40s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron

