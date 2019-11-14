KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 14th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will bottom out around freezing by sunrise Friday morning. We will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region under a clear sky. A calm wind will allow for optimal radiational cooling, which is why we will drop back down to freezing.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will finally be back to average on Friday. We will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. As we head into the late evening and overnight hours, clouds will begin to increase in coverage across the region. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, gusting close to 25 MPH at times. This will keep us a tad warmer overnight. Morning lows on Saturday morning will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: As Texas Tech takes on TCU, temperatures will continue to climb! Highs on Saturday will actually be slightly above average, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of our next cold front. We will have a mostly cloudy sky across the area, but we should remain dry. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, gusting close to 25 MPH at times. As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will pass through the region. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s as winds begin to shift from the southwest to the northeast.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a blustery day. Winds will gust over 35 MPH at times behind the cold front with high temperatures only in the middle 50s! Feel-like temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 40s. The good news is that we will have a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Overnight, we will continue to have a clear sky across the area. This will make for prime viewing conditions of the Leonid Meteor Shower! The best viewing conditions will be out in the country, away from the city lights of Lubbock. Morning lows on Monday will be mild, lowering into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures will quickly rebound as we start the work week next week! Highs will top out in the lower 70s on both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s Monday night and the lower 40s Tuesday night. Clouds will slowly begin to build back into the area by Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be out of the south-southwest both days, gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Rain chances will also remain at 0%

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday will both be warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will continue to increase across the South Plains as our next cold front arrives by Thursday. Winds on Wednesday will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Once the cold front passes through on Thursday, winds will shift to the northeast around 20-25 MPH. Rain chances will also increase with this next system. As of right now, we are not looking at wintry precipitation. It will be far too warm to see any of the “s” word.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV