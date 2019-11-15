KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s and upper 30s by Saturday morning. Clouds will slowly increase overnight with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. We won’t see any rain overnight tonight. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Texas Tech will take on Texas Christian University at 11 AM Saturday morning. We will have a partly cloudy sky to start off the day. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day, giving us a mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will peak in the middle and upper 60s on Saturday. Overnight, temperatures will cool down close to average. A cold front will arrive late, shifting our winds from the southwest to the northeast. By Sunday morning, we will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Winds will be a bit stronger on Sunday behind the cold front. Winds will gust up to 30 MPH at times out of the north. This will give us wind-chill values in the lower 50s and upper 40s! High temperatures will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Clear conditions will stick around through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by sunrise Monday morning.

MONDAY: Temperatures will warm up on Monday. We will be above average with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. The sunny sky will stick around for Monday as well! GET OUTSIDE and enjoy the pleasant conditions! Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 MPH. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: We will keep the warmer temperatures around for both Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase on both days as our next storm system moves into the region. Rain chances will return to the forecast on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s for both nights. On both days, winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: We will still have a few rain showers around on Thursday as temperatures begin to fall. Highs on Thursday will top out in the middle 50s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night as another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in behind our next cold front. Lows will be in the middle 30s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Winter returns to the area for Friday as high temperatures plummet into the middle 40s. We will see more rain showers move into the area on Friday. As of now, it appears that we will only see rain out of this system. No wintry weather is expected at this time. Overnight Friday, temperatures will fall back close to freezing as precipitation begins to exit the area.

