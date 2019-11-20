KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 20th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool tonight under a partly cloudy sky. We will keep a few showers around with winds shifting from the southwest to the northeast by sunrise. We will start Thursday off in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY:More showers and storms will move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday! We are not expecting any severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder are to be expected. The heaviest of rain will fall to the northwest of Lubbock. Colder air will begin to move into the area behind this weather system. Our high temperature on Thursday will likely occur during the early morning hours, topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting out of the northeast upwards of 20 MPH. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s during the afternoon. Portions of the Texas panhandle could see a brief wintry mix before precipitation comes to an end Thursday night. No accumulations are expected. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a cold and wintry like day across the South Plains. We could still be dealing with a few isolated rain showers early Friday morning. All of that will come to an end by 10 AM. More sunshine will become available during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s. A few areas will see some patchy frost on Saturday morning.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAY: A warming trend returns on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Tech game. We will remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with winds out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Highs on Sunday and Monday will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Get out and enjoy the weather this weekend! Another cold shot will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Highs on Tuesday will likely occur during the early morning hours! Temperatures will fall throughout the day behind a strong cold front. Some isolated showers will be possible. On Wednesday, highs will only be in the middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. We will see the possibility of some light wintry precipitation early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing by noon, so we are not expecting any major travel impacts at this time. Morning lows on both days will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron

