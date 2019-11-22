KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 21st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, showers and thunderstorms will move into the area. Areas to the north and west of Lubbock will see the highest rainfall totals. Some areas could pick up close to 0.50″ of rain. Here in Lubbock, totals will range from 0.10″-0.25″. After the rain comes to an end, temperatures will continue to fall into the middle and lower 30s.

FRIDAY: We will start our Friday off cloudy with a few areas of patchy drizzle. We will keep quite a few clouds around throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures will be cooler thanks to the clouds. Highs will only top out in the middle to upper 40s, with winds out of the northeast around 5-10 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the middle and lower 30s, which is where they should be for this time of year.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAY: We will slowly warm up this weekend! High temperatures will climb from the lower 60s on Saturday into the middle 70s by Monday! We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region this weekend! Get out and enjoy the nicer weather if you have the opportunity to! Texas Tech’s game on Saturday will be chilly! At kickoff around 6 PM, temperatures will be in the middle 50s. By the end of the game, temperatures will be approaching the lower 40s! Overnight lows on all three nights will be in the middle 30s with patch frost possible.

TUESDAY: A cold front will pass through the region on Tuesday! This will bring our high temperatures slightly below average, topping out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase across the area throughout the day. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. Overnight, temps will fall close to freezing, bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Travel plans on Wednesday could be impacted by widespread showers across the South Plains. Models are not in 100% agreement just yet, but our confidence is growing that we will see rainfall on Wednesday. High temperatures will be well below average, only topping out in the middle 40s. Overnight, lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers will be possible once again on Thanksgiving with high temperatures slightly below average. We will top out in the middle to lower 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron

