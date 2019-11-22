KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 22nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease in coverage across the region tonight. Temperatures will fall down into the middle 30s overnight with winds shifting to the northwest by sunrise.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will be a good 10 degrees warmer across the region on Saturday. We will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting close to 20 MPH out of the northwest. Texas Tech kickoff is at 6 PM Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s at kickoff. If you’re headed out to The Jones, you will definitely want to bring a jacket with you! By the end of the game, temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We will have a few clouds around, but we will remain dry. By Sunday morning, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, right around freezing.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: We will have a nice warm up this weekend. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday with winds gusting out of the west-southwest around 30 MPH at times. By Monday morning, morning lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. Monday will be nice and warm across the region. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will increase across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Morning lows on Tuesday will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a day of change. High temperatures will only top out in the middle to upper 50s. Cloud coverage will begin to increase across the area. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will begin to plummet as we head into the evening and overnight hours as a secondary shot of cold sir moves into the region. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH out of the north, really helping to usher in that colder air. By the time Wednesday morning rolls around, we will begin to see precipitation move into the region. Some of this precipitation will be a wintry mix, and even snow! As of right now, we are not forecasting any accumulation due to the fact that models are still in a big disagreement with one another. Morning lows on Wednesday will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Arguably one of the busiest travel days of the year, the day before Thanksgiving will be a mess across the South Plains. We have the possibility to see a wintry mix of precipitation across the entire area on Wednesday. This will create delays, so you may want to start preparing for that now. Highs on Wednesday are forecasted to top out in the middle to upper 30s on Wednesday with some accumulating snow possible. This event is still too far out to give forecasted totals, but just know that we could see some minor accumulation across the area. Temperatures will hold steady as we head into the morning hours on Thursday, bottoming out in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

THANKSGIVING: Temperatures will warm across the area on Thursday. If we do have any snow accumulation across the area, it will melt on Thanksgiving. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15 MPH. Overnight, rain showers will taper off as lows fall into the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday shopping will not be ideal weather-wise. We will have isolated showers across the area with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight FRiday, lows will fall into the middle and upper 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend and Wreck ‘Em Tech!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV