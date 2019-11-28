KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 27th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Overnight, rain will transition over to a wintry mix to the north and west of Lubbock. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in purple until noon on Thursday. Ice accumulations up to 0.10″ will be the main concern here. Curry and Roosevelt counties in eastern New Mexico are under a Winter Storm warning until 5 PM MDT on Thursday. Snow totals could approach 6 inches in this region. Be sure to be extra cautious on the bridges and overpasses overnight tonight and for the first half of Thursday!

THANKSGIVING: We will start Thanksgiving off with a wintry mix. By noon, we will transition back over to a cold rain. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Thursday night, lows will only fall into the upper 30s! If you’re headed out to snag any deals for Black Friday, you may want to bring your umbrella or rain jacket! We will see a few more showers overnight into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will be much warmer across the region. Highs will top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s. We will see an isolated shower or two on Friday. Other than that, we will dry out and begin to see an increase in sunshine. Winds on Saturday will gust close to 40 MPH out of the west-northwest at times! Overnight lows will be warmer Friday night, only falling into the lower 40s. Saturday night will be cooler, with lows in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: We will start December out pretty close to average! Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, we will keep a mostly clear sky across the region with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Highs will warm above average for Monday and Tuesday. We will warm into the lower 60s on Monday. By Tuesday, highs will be in the lower 70s across the South Plains. Cloud coverage will begin to increase ahead of a weak cold front, which will arrive overnight Tuesday. Low temperatures both nights will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s with no chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a little cooler, but we will still be about 5-10 degrees above average. Highs will top out in the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

