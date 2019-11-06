KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: November 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue overnight tonight! Rainfall amounts over 1 inch are expected for most of the area, with a few locations seeing close to 2 inches of rainfall. The heaviest totals will remain to the south of Lubbock. Overnight lows will begin to plummet as our clod front moves in. Temperatures will start off in the middle and upper 30s for most on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a weird day across the South Plains. Our high temperature on Thursday will be at Midnight early in the morning. We will be in the upper 50s then, but by noon our temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Heavy rain will continue through the first half of the day on Thursday, with scattered showers remaining possible Thursday evening. Overnight, isolated areas of drizzle will be possible. Areas to the north of highway 70 could see some freezing drizzle, or maybe even some snow flurries lasting into the overnight hours on Thursday. Lows will fall close to freezing, bottoming out in the middle to lower 30s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: The first half of the weekend will see a warming trend. Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Friday. By Saturday, we will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. We will have a mostly cloudy sky across the area on Friday, but by Saturday, more sunshine will work it’s way back into the South Plains. Both days should be dry, with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will be close to average, ranging from the lower to upper 40s both nights.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another average day across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 60s as cloud coverage increases across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. This cold front could be the strongest of the season. This front will arrive late Sunday night, bringing some precipitation with it. This precipitation will start off as rain, but as we head into the overnight hours, our temperatures will fall down below freezing for a good chunk of the area. Some locations could see snow Sunday night. As of now, no accumulation is expected.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Monday and Tuesday will be down right nasty. High temperatures on both days will only top out in the lower to middle 30s. Winds on Monday will make feel-like temperatures fall into the upper teens and lower twenties. As of now, we are not certain on how much moisture will be available with this system. For now, we are forecasting a light wintry mix of mainly snow Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, this will transition to light snow showers. Some minor accumulation will be possible. Overnight Monday, temperatures will fall well below freezing, creating slick spots on roadways where moisture is still present. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s and upper 10s. High temperatures on Tuesday will only top out in the lower to middle 30s once again. We could have a few light snow showers around Tuesday morning. Tuesday night, lows will fall into the middle 20s. If we do see snow accumulate, those temperatures will be even lower.

The key factor that will determine what will happen Sunday through Tuesday is moisture. As of now, models are trending drier. This will result in cloudy and cold conditions without the snow. If we can get more moisture into the area, we could see some accumulating snowfall across the region. We could see another event like we had on Wednesday of last week, where freezing drizzle caused a traffic headache across Lubbock. We will continue to monitor this event very closely, and we will be keeping you advised.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s on Wednesday as more widespread sunshine returns to the area. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s.

