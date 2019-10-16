KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: October 16th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop down close to average, bottoming out in the lower to middle 40s across the region. Winds could be breezy at times, remaining out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: We will see a gradual warming trend across the region through Saturday ahead of our next cold front. We will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday with winds out of the southwest around 15 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 50s under a clear sky. On Friday, highs will climb back into the middle 80s! We will have a clear sky across the region, with winds out of the west-southwest gusting over 25 MPH at times. Overnight Friday, a cold front will begin to push into the region, dropping our overnight lows back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will shift to the northeast, gusting over 15 MPH at times.

SATURDAY: Once the cold front passes through the South Plains, our temperatures will temporarily cool off! Highs in Lubbock will top out in the middle 70s on Saturday! This will make for a pleasant Homecoming game against Iowa State. Kickoff is at 11 AM on Saturday. Winds will be gusty at the beginning of the game, blowing over 20 MPH from the northeast at times. By the end of the 4th Quarter, winds will calm to the east-northeast around 10 MPH. It will be nice and sunny through the entirety of the game, with temperatures warming from the upper 60s into the lower 70s by Saturday evening. Saturday night will be warmer as winds shift back to the west-southwest. Temperatures will only lower into the lower and middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be well above average on Sunday, topping out in the middle 80s. Downsloping winds will return to the area, which means we will see a warm and dry wind from the west. We could see wind gusts over 30 MPH at times. This is all thanks to a cold front that will push into the area Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night, winds will shift to the northwest as low temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: High temperatures will be cool on Monday. We will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the South Plains, with cooler temperatures to the north and warmer temperatures to the south. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH on Monday. Monday night, clear conditions will remain, allowing overnight lows to fall into the middle and upper 40s. Tuesday will be a very seasonable day with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds will shift to the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: 80s will return to portions of the region on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20 MPH.

Towards the end of next week, a strong cold front will move into the region. This will bring us much cooler air, and maybe even some rain. Some areas could drop below freezing. This system is still a good ways out, so we will continue to track it for you here in the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

