KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: October 17th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will move into the region overnight as winds continue out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Lows will remain 5-10 degrees above average, falling into the lower and middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Winds will really begin to ramp up on Friday! Wind gusts over 35 MPH will be possible out of the southwest at times. This is because a cold front will begin to push into the region late Friday afternoon into the early overnight hours. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 80s, with a stray shower or two possible to the east of Lubbock under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Texas Tech will take on Iowa State for their homecoming game! Kickoff is at 11 AM. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s for kickoff with winds out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. It wouldn’t hurt to have a light jacket, especially if you plan on pre-game tailgating at the Jones! By the end of he game, winds will shift to the east around 5-10 MPH as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s. We will be dry and mostly sunny all day on Saturday. Overnight, winds will shift back to the southeast. This will bring in some warmer air to the region, dropping lows into the lower and middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Winds will increase out of the southwest on Sunday ahead of our next cold front! Wind gusts could exceed 35 MPH once again. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s thanks to the southwesterly winds. Our cold front will arrive late in the day on Sunday, dropping our overnight lows into the lower 40s and upper 30s as winds shift to the northwest around 20 MPH.

MONDAY:On Monday, temperatures will be slightly below average. We will top out in the lower 70s, with maybe even a few upper 60s possible across northern portions of the South Plains. We will have a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a clear sky.

TUESDAY: We will be a tad warmer on Tuesday as winds shift from the northwest back to the southwest. Highs on Tuesday will be near average, topping out in the middle and upper 70s. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warm as a third cold front begins to move into the area! Winds will really pick up out of the southwest around 20 MPH as highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our cold front will arrive overnight Wednesday, as temperatures begin to fall into the middle and upper 40s.

THURSDAY: It is going to cool off nearly 20 degrees on Thursday! A strong cold front will push into the area, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 30s, so some patch frost could be possible. This system is still a good ways out, so we will continue to track it for you here in the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

