KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 11th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Shower and storms will continue across portions of the South Plains this evening. Winds will gust up to 30 MPH out of the south, as temperatures drop into the middle 70s. Overnight tonight, showers and storms should come to an end around midnight, with overnight lows dropping down into the middle and upper 60s.

As we go through the day on Thursday, we will see some sun as we get into the late morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s. Once we get into the evening hours, thunderstorms will begin to increase as a cold front moves into the area. Some locations will see some heavy rainfall, and others will see absolutely nothing. Heavy rain will continue into the overnight hours, and linger on into the first half of Friday. Overnight lows on Thursday will drop into the middle 60s.

By Friday afternoon, we will begin to dry out across most of the region. Due to the morning rain, high temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. Overnight lows on Friday will drop into the middle 60s.

Your weekend looks nice and dry! Depending on how much rain we receive, we could be really muggy on Saturday and Sunday morning. We will remain right around average for high temperatures this weekend, topping out in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will vary in the middle and lower 60s.

Next week, a mostly sunny sky will return to the region, as high temperatures warm back to above average. We will reach high temperatures in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV