KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 12th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast.

Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous across the area late this evening. A few storms could produce some damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH. Some storms will produce some heavy rainfall, too. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle and upper 60s. A few storms could be severe. Storms will linger into the early morning hours on Friday.

High temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler once the cold front moves through, dropping highs into the middle to lower 80s. Afternoon storms will be possible once again, but no severe weather is anticipated at this time. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

We will be dry, and right around average for your high temperatures this weekend! We will top out in the middle 80s, with more sunshine returning to the area. Our lovely friend of high pressure will return to the rergion, keeping us dry. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle and lower 60s.

Next week, we will remain dry across the South Plains as our high temperatures return to above average. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s, even a few lower 90s will be possible. Overnight lows in the middle and lower 60s can be expected. By Wednesday of next week, another disturbance will begin to approach our area from the west. This will increase our rain chances, and cool our temperatures off just a bit. Until then, we’ll have to continue to deal with summer-like heat.

