KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 18th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast.

Tonight, we will see a few storms across the region. All activity will come to an end by midnight, as low temperatures approach the middle to upper 60s. We will see winds out of the south-southeast around 10 MPH under a partly cloudy sky.

Well Fall officially begins on Monday! That’s right, we only have 4 full days of summer left! As we progress throughout the second half of the work week, our storm chances will increase across the South Plains, and the Eastern Plains of New Mexico. Storm chances will stick with us through this weekend, and we may even cool down closer to average next week!

We will start your Thursday off with a partly cloudy sky across the region. By Thursday afternoon, many of us will already be sitting in the lower to middle 80s. Showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 PM on Thursday. As we head into the evening hours, storms will become more widespread across the region. Some locations could see some heavy rainfall, in addition to frequent cloud to ground lightning! Overnight, showers and storms will come to an end, as temperatures fall into the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will bring us our best chance of rain for the next 7 days! Heavy rainfall is expected across the area, with some locations seeing between 0.75″ and 1.00″. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s, under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, showers and storms will persist as lows drop into the middle 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will still bring our region a chance of showers and storms. On a positive not, no severe storms are anticipated at this time. Highs this weekend will top out in the middle to lower 80s, with breezy winds out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s.

As we head into the work-week next week, temperatures will remain close to average! We will top out in the middle 80s across the area, with overnight lows in the middle to lower 60s. We could see a few showers sneak into the area by mid-week, but models are still in a major disagreement on exactly what is expected to happen. We will keep you advised as the event draws closer!

Have a great weekend, and Wreck Em!

-Ron

-Ron

