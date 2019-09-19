KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Heavy rainfall is currently moving into our area, and it is going to stick around for a few days. Some areas could see over 2 inches of rain by next week!

Tonight, most of our showers and storms will come to an end by midnight. We may have a few lingering after midnight, with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be gusty out of the east-southeast, over 20 MPH at times.

Widespread showers and storms will be likely once again on Friday and Saturday. Northern portions of the area will have a chance to see severe storms. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for portions of the area. This means that there is a 20% chances to see a severe storm. The main threat will be damaging winds and isolated large hail events. No tornadoes are expected. Highs will fall from the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, into the lower 80s on Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 60s, with winds gusting over 30 MPH at times out of the south.

For Sunday and Monday, we will continue to see scattered showers and storms across the area. At this time, we are not expecting any severe storms. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning are expected with these storms. Highs will remain in the middle and lower 80s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

A cut-off low pressure system will dig to our west, and move over the South Plains Tuesday through Thursday. This will cool our highs down closer to average, and potentially bring us more rain. For now, we are forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Depending on the strength of this low pressure system, we could actually see temperatures warmer, or colder than that. This system is still a good ways out, so there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with what will transpire. We will keep you advised. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV