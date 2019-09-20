KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 20th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Heavy rain has fallen across the region today. We will see even more heavy rain through the weekend! Some locations could pick up another 2-3 inches by Tuesday! Highs will be a little cooler thanks to the rain, so we will be a little closer to average.

This weekend will be a wet one. Heavy rainfall will fall across the region, with some areas seeing over 2 inches of rainfall. Highs will range from the middle 70s and upper 80s on Saturday, to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. A few storms could be severe on Saturday, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Overnight lows will range in the middle 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 20 MPH, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH.

As we head into the week next week, showers and storms will become more isolated. The best chance of rain will be on Monday and Tuesday. After that, chances will become much more isolated. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Some areas will pick up an additional inch of rain. We will be slightly above average in terms of temperatures next week. Just a reminder, the first day of Fall is Monday!

