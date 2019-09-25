KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 25th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight, and remaining showers and storms will come to an end after sunset. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side, in the middle 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest, ranging from 5 to 10 MPH. A few areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out.

Summer-like temperatures will hang with us for the next few days. As we head into the weekend, an upper level trough will move into our region, and increase our rain chances. This will also allow our high temperatures to get down closer to average.

For both Thursday and Friday, we will continue to see high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s across the South Plains and eastern New Mexico under a mostly sunny sky. Our temperatures will be about 8 to 12 degrees above average. This is all thanks to an upper level ridge that is helping to keep us warm. As we head into the afternoon hours on Friday, this ridge will begin to push off to the west, allowing for a few more showers and storms to pop up over portions of the area. Overnight lows will remain in mild, in the middle 60s.

As we head into the weekend, our rain chances will increase as an upper-level trough moves closer to the region. This will give us enough lift (rising air) to pop up a few afternoon showers and storms. The best chances looks to remain over the northwestern portions of the area. Highs will range from the middle to lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances increasing each day. By Sunday, our winds will become strong out of the south, gusting over 35 MPH at times. Overnight lows will remain well above average, only dropping down into the upper 60s.

Next week, high temperatures will top out in the middle to lower 80s. Winds will remain gusty out of the south as moisture is pulled into our area to act as fuel for showers and storms. This will help increase our rain chances, with some areas seeing heavy rainfall totals. Some locations will pick up over 1 inch of rain next week! Showers and storms will remain likely into next weekend.

It is still too far out to be 100% sure, but it appears a strong cold front will dip into the South Plain towards the end of next week. This could be our first substantial cool down of the season. Current thinking is that our highs will drop down into the middle 60s, and our overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s. If this comes to fruition, Fall lovers will be very pleased.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

