KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 26th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast.

We are mostly dry across the area this evening, and I do expect us to remain that way. Overnight, we will cool off some, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting around 20 MPH at times under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be dry for most of the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, clouds will increase as temperatures max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we head into the overnight hours, showers and storms will increase across the area. A few of these storms could be severe, producing damaging winds and hail. Tornadoes are not a concern. Overnight lows will remain above average, dropping into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

This weekend will be another wet one. A cold front will begin to move into the area from the north. This will increase our rain chances, and drop our temperatures down closer to average. Highs will fall from the middle and upper 80s on Saturday, into the lower 80s on Sunday. Some areas could see upwards of 1 inch of rainfall by Sunday night. Overnight lows will remain well above average, only getting down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be on the severe side, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Some localized flooding will also be possible due to already saturated grounds.

Next week, the cold front will stall out in our region. This will bring us more heavy rainfall, and cooler temperatures. We will top out in the lower 80s on Monday, but by Thursday highs will be in the lower to middle 70s! Some areas will see well over 2 inches of rain next week, so localized flooding will be likely, especially in low-lying and urban areas. Overnight lows will continue to remain above average, in the middle 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

