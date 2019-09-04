KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 4th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Well our annoying ridge of high pressure just will not leave us alone! For the next few days, high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, keeping us dry and mostly sunny. A few clouds will creep in from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand across southern portion of the region, but we will stay dry. As we head into next week, we could cool down, and see an increase in our rain chances.

For Thursday and Friday, our sky will be partly cloudy across the area. These clouds will be brought to you courtesy of Fernand, which made landfall as a Tropical Storm on Wednesday morning. Highs will range in the lower to middle 90s on both days, with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s. Rain chances will remain at 0%.

By the time Saturday rolls around, we will have a mostly sunny sky return to the area, as high temperatures hold in the middle 90s. We will be a good 5 to 7 degrees above average. As we head into Sunday, we will see a disturbance move into our region. This will cool us off into the lower 90s, and begin to increase our rain chances a little.

By Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s across the South Plains. Our rain chances will increase next week as a trough approaches form the west, and monsoonal moisture increases across west Texas. This will keep our highs in the middle 80s, and overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

