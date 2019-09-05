KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 5th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Above average temperatures will hang around for the next few days. Once Monday rolls around, that will likely change. Highs will fall below average as rain chances increase.

We’ll start off the weekend on the right foot! High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s on Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure will build over the region, so some locations may be a little warmer. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 MPH. Overnight, our lows will drop down into the middle 60s.

High pressure will remain the dominating feature on Saturday, as Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas at El Paso. Highs will top out in the middle 90s, but by kickoff, temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The South plains will be under a mostly sunny sky on Saturday, with a breezy wind out of the south around 10 to 15 MPH. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 60s once again.

Our weather pattern will begin to change by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will begin to move into west Texas. This will increase our rain chances and lower our temperatures. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 90s, under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will arrive to the area late, and they’ll be accompanied by showers and storms over the northwestern portions of the area.

By Monday, our high temperatures drop down close to average, and much of the area will have a decent shot at some rain. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas will pick up around 0.50″ of rain on Monday. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting up to 25 MPH. Overnight, temps will lower into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with rain showers continuing.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will cool off even more! Highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s across the region, with widespread showers and storms continuing. Tuesday appears to have the best chance of rain for our area. As of now, no severe storms are anticipated. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

As we approach the end of the work week next week, models are showing another cold front moving into the region. This will keep out highs below average, and keep our rain chances around.

Have a great evening!

-Ron

