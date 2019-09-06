KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Ron Roberts: September 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

It has been nearly 10 days since we have had any measurable rainfall here in the Hub City. That will change as we head into the work week next week. Some of us will see drought improvement by the end of next week.

For your Saturday, the weather will be perfect for Texas Tech’s home game against the University of Texas El Paso. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 90s. Clouds will increase across the area in the evening and overnight hours, but we will remain dry. Winds will be breezy throughout the day, gusting out of the south near 30 MPH at times. At kickoff, temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and by the end of the 4th quarter, we will be in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will likely be our last day with above average temperatures for the next week. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s across the area. We will start the day off mostly sunny, but clouds will begin to increase during the evening and overnight hours. Later during the evening hours on Sunday, showers and storms will increase for the western half of the South Plains. Rain chances Sunday night will be at 10%.

Rain chances really begin to ramp up on Monday. A cold front will move into the South Plains, and essentially stall out just to our south. This will bring repeated chances of showers and storms every day next week. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s, falling into the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and then returning into the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting upwards of 30 MPH each day next week. Rainfall totals will vary between 1 and 3 inches next week, with some areas seeing locally higher totals.

Long range models suggest that we will see above average precipitation chances over the next two weeks. This is amazing news for our ag-producers here in the west Texas, as drought conditions have intensified all summer.

Have a great weekend, and Wreck Em!

-Ron

Facebook: Ron Roberts KAMC

Twitter: RonRoberts.TV