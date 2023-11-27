Warming trend this week as temps move to 61 degrees Wednesday. A series of weaker fronts will bring seasonal temperatures and a few light rain showers by Thursday. Arctic cold air will remain north of our region until next week!
by: Ron Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
