Extreme weather to hit Lubbock Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — There will be extreme weather in Lubbock over the next couple of days.

Friday night, there is a possibility of isolated showers in Lubbock. Later Friday night, those showers will turn into snow as the temperature falls towards 32 degrees.

Northwest of Lubbock could get up to 3 inches of snow. The metro Lubbock area could get up to one inch.

For those out driving Friday night, make sure to take caution as the roads could be icy.

Saturday morning, it will be cold and icy. At 7 a.m. it may feel as cold as 13 degrees. In the afternoon, the precipitation will begin to clear up.