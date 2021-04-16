KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday afternoon forecast.

After a cold and dreary start to our Friday, drier and warmer conditions are expected for the afternoon and evening hours. A few peaks of sunshine may even break through the clouds. Highs today will range from the middle 50s over northern areas, to the lower 70s over the southern South Plains. Lubbock will top out in the middle 60s. Winds will shift to the north, gusting over 30 MPH at times. A cold front will move through later today, bringing some colder into the region tonight. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 40s. A light freeze will be possible to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. It wouldn’t hurt to protect any plants or pets sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Below average temperatures are expected area wide on Saturday, with high temperatures ranging through the 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Texas Tech’s spring game is on Saturday, with a kickoff time of 1 PM. Admission is free, so if you plan on heading to the Jones, just be sure to bring your coat! A few rain showers will be possible over southern and western areas, but 99% of the South Plains is expected to remain dry. Overnight Saturday into Sunday will be cold, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 40s.

A bit more sunshine will return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Sunday. High temperatures will vary from the middle 50s to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 8-12 MPH. Sunday night into Monday will be chilly, but not as cold as previous nights. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Monday will be warm, with temperatures warming closer to their seasonal averages. The current forecast shows Lubbock reaching a high temperature of 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. A cold front will move into the area later in the day, bringing a slight chance for rain Monday evening through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday morning, some portions of the South Plains will fall below freezing. The northern South Plains and Texas Panhandle could see a few snow showers, but no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

For the remainder of next week, temperatures will begin to warm across the region. Highs will go from the lower 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday, to the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday. Rain chances will slightly increase on Wednesday and Thursday, but Tuesday looks to be mostly dry. Winds will shift from the northeast on Tuesday, to the south and east on Wednesday and Thursday. This will help bring more moisture back into the area. Morning lows will remain on the chilly side, ranging from the upper 20s to lower 50s. We will continue to monitor this forecast, and we’ll keep you advised.

Have a wonderful weekend South Plains!

-Jacob.

